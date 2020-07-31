West Norfolk restaurateur and family man passes away

A Hunstanton-born chef has passed away at the age of 75 having spent many years running his own restaurants in West Norfolk.

Colin Rushmore died at his home on July 16 having been diagnosed with bladder cancer at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in February. He was transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and an ensuing scan showed the cancer had spread to his lungs.

The chef ran his own High Street seafood restaurant called Rushmore's and many other establishments having worked at places such as the Duke's Head Hotel, Black Horse and Ingoldisthorpe Manor during his earlier days.