West Norfolk Rock Choir leader shares stage with superstars on BBC Proms in the Park

Proms in the Park; Joshn Graban supported by Rock Choir including Mike Tandy. Picture: GEMMA PARSONS (4063197)

The BBC Proms in the Park featured not only Gladys Knight, Matt Goss and Lisa Stansfield on Saturday but also West Norfolk Rock Choir leader Mike Tandy.

Mike, who runs seven choirs across various locations across West Norfolk, was one of 20 rock choir leaders from across the UK selected to sing backing vocals with artists on the bill.

He supported Josh Groban, Michael Ball and Albert Hammond in front of nearly 50,000 people in Hyde Park.

He said the event was “incredible”. Mike, pictured far left in the picture in the blue suit, is currently at rock choir HQ doing training ahead of the start of the new term on Monday.

The photograph was taken by his proud fiancee, Gemma Parsons, of Hunstanton.

Picture: SUPPLIED