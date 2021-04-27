West Norfolk Rotarians bring clean water and new hope to Nepalese orphanage

Orphaned children living in the shadow of the Himalayas can now access clean water supplies, thanks to support from right here in West Norfolk.

Lynn's three Rotary clubs have joined forces to help fund a permanent and safe stock of drinking water for the Grace Home Orphanage in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

And officials say they are looking at ways of providing further support to the home in the months and years ahead.

Workers find water after sinking a borehole more than 140 feet deep. (46617169)

The orphanage cares for some of the world's most deprived children, who are likely to be homeless without it.

But, until now, children have had to drink expensive bottled water because of the lack of a clean and fresh supply.

A member of Lynn's Priory Rotary Club, John Harrison, has a long-standing connection to the site because of climbing expeditions in the region and raised its plight with members.

The new system is ready for use (46617182)

That club, together with the town's Trinity club and the Rotary Club of King's Lynn, each contributed £500 towards the £3,000 cost of sinking a borehole to find fresh water and install a filtration system.

The remaining funds were provided through a district Rotary grant.

Peter Tasker, chairman of the Priory club's Foundation and International Committee, said: “We are delighted that in partnership with the Trinity and King’s Lynn Rotary Clubs we’ve been able to provide this much needed drinking water supply for the Grace Home Orphanage.

"It will make a big difference to the children’s daily life in terms of health and removing the need to purchase bottled drinking water."

The installation of the new system was supported by a locally-based Rotary Peace scholar, who works for the Nepalese government.

And Mr Tasker added: "We hope to be able to maintain a partnership with the Orphanage and are looking at the possibility of a solar powered water heating system next year.”