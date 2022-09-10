West Norfolk Rugby Club went the extra mile to remember her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at their first home game of the season today.

Thanks to a special piece of software installed into a laser marking machine, the club were able to display the letters ER with II in between the letters.

Club groundsman Will Hancock marked the letters out on the pitch based on a template.

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0965.JPG. (59226135)

After the game, West Norfolk Rugby Club chairman Graham Woodcock said: "We were guided by the RFU in playing our game today and we wanted to do something a little bit different to remember The Queen.

"When our groundsman Will approached me about it I thought it was a wonderful idea. We also held a minute's silence to remember Her Majesty before the game.

West Norfolk Rugby Club v Southwold. Players from both sides remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Gatehouse Lane. (59226577)

West Norfolk Rugby Club v Southwold. (59226578)

"We've had a fantastic day. We paid our respects, achieved a fantastic 75-10 win and now find ourselves top of the league."

Rugby and cricket fixtures went ahead today, but the UK’s football authorities decided to postpone all fixtures planned for this weekend as a mark of respect to The Queen.