West Norfolk runners to take on London Marathon for The Norfolk Hospice

This Sunday, seven West Norfolk runners are set to take on the challenge of running the 38th London Marathon to raise funds for The Norfolk Hospice.

The team have dedicated the last few months to their gruelling training regime to ensure they are ready to take on the famous 26.2 mile race.

Lyndsay Carter, chief executive at The Norfolk Hospice, said: “All of the runners have dedicated huge amounts of time to train for the marathon and we are extremely grateful to have a team of amazing people take part on our behalf.”

Paul Millar, from William H Brown in Downham, won his marathon place through a Virgin Money competition. He knew how important the hospice is to the local community after his mother-in-law was cared for by them last year.

Lee Carlton, from Ring Associates, has already run the London Marathon twice before and thought he had hung up his running shoes. However after his wife’s uncle was cared for by the Hospice he knew he wanted to do something to help raise money and awareness for the cause.

This year, Glenn Perkins will be representing the Hunstanton and District Round Table and taking on the challenge for the Hospice. Becky Pochetty, owner of No. 4 Salon in Lynn, is the only female member of the Hospice’s 2018 marathon team.

Danny Manning has a close connection to the Hospice after his mum was looked after by the Hospice at Home team and his sister is now a Palliative Nursing Assistant on the same team. Jack Bishop, personal trainer and founder of Maximum Results that run Bawsey Fitness Group, will also be taking on the famous route.

Michael Skinner, owner of Complete Electrical Solutions, is the final member of the team. He said: “This is my hardest challenge yet, but I figure a few hours of pain on the day is nothing in comparison to people who require the services of this great hospice.”

To sponsor the team or join next year’s team, visit www.norfolkhospice.org.uk