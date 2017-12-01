West Norfolk’s economic landscape could see Autumn fall - or maybe rise

As the words of the Chancellor’s Autumn statements fall on the economic landscape in West Norfolk, we’re not actually hearing much commentary from business – either good or bad.

With the Government investing £4.7m in two poppy factories to secure the future of our iconic symbol of Remembrance and the right for councils to remove the 50 per cent cap on empty property council tax, the few main headlines appear to have been seized by the media on Budget Day.

Locally, businesses we meet are continuing as normal although normal varies quite significantly. Those with ambitious growth plans are making headway against some changeable economic winds but they are spotting opportunities and investing.

With low productivity and GDP growth forecast for some years, it’s not a bad time to time to think strategically about where your business is going. What is the five-year plan? Who do I need to employ to make this happen and how much will it cost? It’s clear we have some big uncertainties ahead but, despite this, the main indicators are pointing roughly in the same flat direction with few steep slopes either way. Not ideal, but perhaps not bad either – low doesn’t mean non?

If you need some help answering the two questions above, call us. We’ve access to low cost Government start-up funding, a grant fund available to help businesses grow and invest and we know of others too. We’re independent and impartial as our advice is fully funded. We run courses in Lynn to help you start or grow a business and we offer one-to-one consultancy which means we’ve a range of different ways to help local business. Plus, we manage KLIC, the fabulous new innovation centre on the outskirts of town, now home to some very well known businesses in the area.

If you think we could help your business, just call 01553 970970 or visit www.nwes.org.uk and let’s talk.