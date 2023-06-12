Well, a lot can happen in just a few days on Love Island, it’s fair to say!

Since we last caught up with Jess, she’s been in the Mallorcan villa for a whole week already.

And as we ended the last column, the former West Norfolk woman had not found anyone she was really getting good vibes from.

Former West Norfolk resident Jess Harding on Love Island. Picture: ITV

But things started to look up for Jess on Thursday night’s episode, when new ‘bombshell’ 22-year-old Sammy Root took her on a date (as well as Molly Marsh and Ella Thomas).

The pair seemed to get on pretty well, so we were feeling optimistic for her.

On Friday, Jess took things a step further as the female islanders got to choose in the first recoupling of the series.

Jess has been in the villa for one week already. Picture: ITV

She picked Sammy, and as her previous partner George Fensom was not chosen by anyone, he became the first islander of the season to pack his bags and be dumped from the island.

We will have to wait and see how this progresses, as on Friday’s ep, Sammy did actually say he had the best time on the date with Molly, although he has also said he has a good connection with Jess.

While Love Island does not show a full episode on a Saturday, it does show ‘Unseen Bits’ - an hour-long episode of moments from the week which haven’t yet aired.

During this, we saw Jess - who had previously admitted she’s “not good with big words” - get in a bit of a muddle while Molly was trying to explain the term ‘comedy skits’ to her, which had her fellow islanders in stitches.

Aaaand we’ve got a new one for the #LoveIsland dictionary 📚 pic.twitter.com/IRSZJS0ydb — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2023

Jess then asked if it referred to “reimbursinating” or “reimbursing” an action - we think she meant “reenacting” or “impersonating”. Easy mistake to make!

As for Sunday’s episode, Jess and Sammy enjoyed a kiss during a challenge and continued getting to know each other.

Jess also made her feelings known to some of the other islanders that she believes Molly is “playing a game” and is being two-faced as she is a “theatre actress”.

Jess shared a smooch with Sammy, who she is now coupled up with. Picture: ITV

Time will tell as to whether this causes any further drama in the villa!

Elsewhere, it’s been great to see some support for Jess online by some of Love Island’s biggest superfans.

jess is the perfect casting for love island, you can tell she’s not conscious about how she comes across on tv and is just being herself, more regular people like her please #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 11, 2023

One, called @lookingforlewys, said on Twitter in a post which has been liked more than 7,000 times at time of writing : “Jess is the perfect casting for Love Island, you can tell she’s not conscious about how she comes across on TV and is just being herself, more regular people like her please #LoveIsland.”