The drama has been well and truly ramping up on this season of Love Island – and we’re only just over a week into it!

Over the last few episodes of the ITV2 and ITVX show, we’ve continued to watch as former Lynn resident Jess Harding looks for love in the Mallorcan villa.

When we last caught up, Sammy and Jess were a relatively new couple, and they’ve been continuing getting to know each other over the past few days.

On Monday night’s episode, we saw the pair discussing where they are at romantically, with Sammy admitting that he was now gravitating towards Jess.

The 22-year-old project manager from Kent said: “You just need to start opening up a bit more.” But Jess, as honest as ever, replied: “Why? It’s been a day. What do you want me to tell you?”

Despite that, she did later admit in a ‘confessional’ in the beach hut that perhaps she did need to lower her guard with him a bit more.

Jess Harding and Ella Thomas on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere, Jess again spoke her mind as she told fellow islander Molly Marsh – who Jess had previously described as “playing a game” – that she felt she should speak to Mitchel Taylor after a challenge left a lot of the islanders in shock.

That was because Zachariah Noble – who had been in a couple with Catherine Agbaje – had instead kissed Molly (who herself was with Mitchel) during the game. It’s all a bit confusing!!

Jess had accused Molly of being “disrespectful” of Mitchel, as she said she had spent the whole day with Zachariah following the challenge, and had not spoken to Mitchel at all.

Then came Tuesday’s episode, which saw another recoupling, but this time, two new female ‘bombshells’ picked the men they wanted to pair up with first, after which the guys got to choose.

Jess Harding, above right, with some of the other female islanders. Picture: ITV

Sammy coupled up with Jess, saying they were “both a little cheeky” and have fun together. He also said Jess makes him feel special, and he likes waking up to her “pretty face”. So that was very sweet!

But as there were more women than men now in the villa, this meant that the two women not in a couple – Ella Thomas and Ruchee Gurung – were left vulnerable. And on Wednesday’s episode, we found out that Ruchee would be packing her bags, after the other islanders had to make the decision as to who would go.

Jess, who was close to Ruchee, was emotional at her departure, and said they had formed a good friendship.

Jess Harding, second from right, say goodbye to Ruchee Gurung. Picture: ITV

The following day, there was some more drama as newly coupled-up Zach and Charlotte Sumner’s gym session was interrupted by Molly, and Jess (along with a few other islanders) were discussing Molly’s behaviour.

Molly asked if Jess wanted to join them in the gym, to which Jess retorted: “I don’t want to intrude in the triangle babe.”

Elsewhere, a further challenge saw Sammy say that his partner had “the best personality” in the villa, but Jess later said she wanted to ask him where his head was at, as he had kissed and been kissed by some of the other girls during the task.

Jess Harding, second from left, with the other female islanders. Picture: ITV

And we have some concerns for what’s to come in tonight’s episode, as a preview seemed to show Jess crying after Catherine confronted her regarding “whispering”. I guess we’ll find out what that’s about soon!

Not only that, but a ‘first look’ of it also shows Sammy kissing Leah Taylor! Is this the end for Jess and Sammy, or is this just a bump in the road?

First Look: Sammy's head turns for Leah!



Sammy can't stop smiling when Leah makes it clear that she's got eyes (and lips) on him 💋 Will Jess give him a red card? #LoveIsland continues tonight at 9pm. — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2023

Love Island is on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm every night apart from Saturdays.