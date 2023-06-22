It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for our Jess on Love Island, and things don’t look like they’re going to be slowing down any time soon!

When we last caught up earlier in the week, I said it could be a make-or-break moment for Jess and Sammy Root, and that was half right and half wrong really.

Let’s start with Monday’s episode, where we watched as the couple continued to talk things through following their issues last week.

Jess and Sammy having a chat. Picture: ITV

They asked Leah Taylor to share her side of things – after Sammy had upset her by calling her a “test”. This didn’t seem to have sorted everything out, with both Jess and Sammy calling each other immature.

After this, we also saw Mitch Taylor and Jess have a chat, with Mitch saying he thought the two of them looked “good together”. It was later said that Sammy “deserved to sweat a little bit”.

Sammy did give Jess an ultimatum the next day though, telling her: “We either leave it all [the issues] here, or it’s done.”

Jess and Sammy, front, won the Situationships challenge. Picture: ITV

The pair both seemed to want to move on from it, but it wasn’t long before the islanders were taking on another challenge, this time called Situationships, in which the couples had to answer questions about the status of their relationships.

Despite causing some awkwardness as they both correctly guessed the other was not closed off from getting to know others, Jess and Sammy ended up as winners of the game.

On Tuesday’s show, the drama continued as they argued when Jess said she was open to getting to know Mitch.

The next morning, all of the couples were having a nice brunch and Sammy admitted to Jess: “I do care about you and I do want it to work,” after they had both agreed that they were going round in circles.

Host Maya Jama, right, reveals the results of a secret vote regarding the compatibility of the islanders. Picture: ITV

That was until host Maya Jama entered the villa and revealed that each couple was to decide which two pairings were the least compatible – with Jess and Sammy, and Leah and Mitch, receiving the most votes.

Maya then said this meant that all four of them were single and not able to choose each other at the next recoupling. Not only that, but the women would date new bombshell Montel McKenzie and the men would get to know Mal Nicol.

That news went down very badly with Sammy, who said that he and Jess “shouldn’t be stood here”.

Jess and Mitch Taylor observing the other dates. Picture: ITV

Jess arrives for her date with Montel McKenzie. Picture: ITV

On Wednesday night, we watched these latest dates play out on our screens. While Sammy and Leah were getting to know the newbies, Jess and Mitch joked that they would get married if things didn’t work out in their respective couples, but Jess seemed to enjoy her date with Montel.

Back in the villa, she did get upset while speaking to the other girls about the compatibility vote, saying she felt it was a “cop out” to choose her and Sammy. Others defended their decision though, which they said was based on their communication skills.

Jess, third from right, and the other girls get to know new bombshell Mal Nicol. Picture: ITV

Later on, Jess said her head was a “whirlwind” after Mitch told her that they were more than friends. Jess herself had just said Sammy was showing a “red flag” as he had made Catherine Agbaje cry and not apologised.

Jess and Sammy are “on hold for now” after being voted as one of the least compatible couples. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, he told Jess that they were “on hold” for now, and she told him that “what is meant to be will be”. So it’s not yet over for those two, but who knows what the next few days will bring?