Dominating the headlines this week are stories of arrests, attacks and the dangers of swimming at a West Norfolk Country Park.

On top of that, shoppers waved goodbye to a high street brand, and one of our columnists suggested ways to connect Hunstanton to Lynn.

Read more on those below…

Harry Fysh appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court

Bricklayer knocked victim’s teeth out in rage-filled pub attack

Harry Fysh, 24, of Marsh Lane in Gaywood, sat in the dock at Lynn Magistrates’ Court saying he was “petrified of custody”.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent after he smacked the victim in the mouth while watching a football game on November 22, last year.

There are more than 70 signs warning people not to swim at Bawsey

In mitigation, solicitor Kate D'Aloia said that Fysh “did not realise that the punch could cause that much damage”.

“He’s expressed a deep sense of guilt that eats away at him,” she said.

He has been given nine months in prison, but had the sentence suspended for 12 months.

He will also have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and give the victim £5,000 in compensation for the damage caused.

Hunstanton once had a busy train station

Mother did not see warning signs at ‘no-swimming’ spot - even though there are 70

More than 70 signs warn people not to swim in waters where four have drowned in recent years - but is it enough?

Bosses at Bawsey Country Park say they find it “unlikely” that a visitor would not see the dozens of warnings plastered across its site. However, one woman insists she did not.

Police were called to King Street in Sutton Bridge. Picture: Google Maps

As a result, her son - who she had let enter the water - suffered a deep cut that ran down his chest from a sharp object

Since 2013, four people have drowned at Bawsey, including 41-year-old Ryan Pettengell, 16-year-old Umar Balogun in 2013, 22-year-old Kristers Bednarskis in 2020, and 20-year-old Radek Gina in 2021.

The park has a strict no-swimming rule at the site.

WHSmith in Lynn will soon become a TGJones. Picture: Google Maps

Why not install rail service between two towns to promote tourism?

In his weekly column, Hunstanton writer John Maiden made suggestions to better connect two West Norfolk towns…

On July 23, Your Local Paper devoted the whole of page three to the "Go-ahead given to ambitious £30m Guildhall revamp plan".

This reminded me of the decision by West Norfolk Council in 2007 to reinstate Hunstanton Pier as part of my home town's regeneration plan.

A new railway reconnecting Hunstanton to Lynn could increase visitor numbers at the Guildhall.

If this sounds too much like the realms of fantasy, how about a new pier at Hunstanton from which boat trips could take visitors to the Guildhall via the South Quay?

Man in 70s arrested after disturbance hospitalised two people

A man in his 70s has been arrested after a property disturbance saw two people hospitalised.

Police were called to King Street in Sutton Bridge yesterday at 1.57pm following reports of the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with injuries.

A 74-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Sign change approved as shoppers wave goodbye to WHSmith in town

Lynn residents are set to wave goodbye to WHSmith as a takeover deal moves forward.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to sell its UK high street chain to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital, and will rebrand as TGJones.

This means that stores such as the one on Lynn’s Norfolk Street will no longer operate under the WHSmith title.

Now, a planning application seeking permission to replace the WHSmith sign with a “like-for-like” TGJones one has been approved by West Norfolk Council.

The new sign will remain blue and white in colour, while changes will also be made to delivery boards at the back of the premises.