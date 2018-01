Some of West Norfolk’s most promising young artists will be showcased daily throughout the next three weeks in Lynn.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Tuesday, January 30 at St Nicholas’ Chapel until Monday, February 18. Opening times will be 10am to 3.30pm daily.

Works included in the exhibition were entries in the first ever Norfolk Sixth Forms and Colleges Art Competition.

Pictured above, Rosie Bent’s crystal portrait. Picture: SUBMITTED.