West Norfolk says thanks to NHS staff and other key workers battling coronavirus pandemic
Published: 20:35, 23 April 2020
| Updated: 20:37, 23 April 2020
Hospital workers in Lynn have paused to thank their NHS colleagues and other key workers this evening - in the week that they lost one of their own.
The death of Chrissie Emerson, a healthcare assistant who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was announced on Monday.
And there was added poignancy as hospital staff were joined by police and fire service personnel for tonight's applause.
