West Norfolk school's award from British Council for 'fantastic' international work

Lynn's Springwood High School in King’s Lynn has been honoured for its efforts to bring the whole world to Norfolk through teaching, after winning a British Council International School Award for the third time.

The British Council is a government-supported organisation which seeks to promote international cultural and educational opportunities, and for the last 20 years it has given out International School Awards to establishments that make a particular effort to add an international dimension to their teaching, expanding pupils’ horizons and teaching them more about the world in which they are growing up.

Singers at Springwood High School's Mallacoota Mash event in February which raised money for an Australian school affected by severe bush fires (43324341)

Springwood is part of the West Norfolk Academies’ Trust group, which manages primary and secondary schools across the region, and this year some of its leavers have gone on to continue their studies at such high-ranking universities as Oxford, Cambridge, Durham and University College London.

Internationally-themed activities made available at Springwood include sixth-form work experience opportunities abroad, being part of a schools Erasmus scheme with partner schools in Europe, and the annual German exchange programme, which has been running for more than 30 years. Touring theatre productions abroad also won praise for the school.

"I am really pleased that Springwood has again been recognised for its long-standing international work,” said the school’s head of the arts, Alun Bliss.

“Drama has lots of universal appeal and enables students to stretch their understanding of different cultures. The arts has championed Springwood’s approach to the importance of international links for years.”

Over the past two decades, more than 6,000 International School Awards have been made to schools all over the world.

Sir Ciarán Devane, CEO of the British Council, paid tribute to Springwood’s “fantastic international work”.

“The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms,” he said.

“Embedding an international dimension in children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful lives and careers in an increasingly global economy.”