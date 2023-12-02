Students and staff at the West Norfolk Academies Trust are putting the final touches to this year’s Community Carol Service.

The trust, which has a total of 11 schools, is hosting the service at Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel on Wednesday.

“All our schools will come together for the service and around 200 students will be involved in the evening,” said Robin Norman, director of music at the trust.

“It is the second year we will be holding the event, and last year was incredibly successful.

“There were 400 people in the audience and the communal singing was just wonderful to hear.”

He added: “It will be a traditional service, based on the Lessons and Carols that are performed at King's College, Cambridge, every year.

“The magnificent surroundings of the chapel, and its lovely acoustics, helps everyone get fully into the Christmas spirit.”

The service is open to the public, will be free to attend and starts at 6pm. There will be a retiring collection.

“Our schools are a big part of our local communities and we hope everyone enjoys the evening. The service is now a permanent fixture on the trust’s diary,” said Mr Norman.