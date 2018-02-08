West Norfolk set to take on new parking work

West Norfolk Council is set to take on more responsibility for processing parking fines across nearly all of the county under plans outlined this week.

The authority is already responsible for on-street enforcement work in the Breckland, Broadland and North Norfolk districts as well as its own through the Norfolk Parking Partnership.

But members of its ruling cabinet backed plans for the authority to take on similar work in South Norfolk and the borough of Yarmouth as well, during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

A report to the meeting said the move was part of efficiency measures to consolidate all processing work outside the city of Norwich in a single location.

Officials estimate that will increase the number of tickets it processes from around 21,000 a year now to approximately 30,000, as the measure also involved the processing of off-street tickets in South Norfolk and Yarmouth.

Kathy Mellish, portfolio holder for human resources, said the plan would give drivers continuity of process across the county.

She added there was also the potential for some staff to transfer to the borough, but that negotiations were continuing.

Deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said the the system had been a “great success” elsewhere.

Leader Brian Long added: “It’s an ever increasing sphere of operation for us. It’s a real credit that we have gone out there and are seen to be doing the job right.