The boss of West Norfolk's main social housing provider has announced he will retire later this year.

Freebridge Community Housing chief executive Tony Hall will leave his post in the autumn after 14 years at the helm of the organisation.

Having led the body since it was founded in 2006, Mr Hall said this afternoon that he felt he had finished the work he set out to do at its launch.

Freebridge Community Housing chief executive Tony Hall, right, has announced he will retire this autumn. Pictured with him is chairman Andy Walder (26163029)

He said: “Being chief executive, working with a great team of people, making a difference in our communities, has been the greatest professional joy of my life.

“I will be leaving a great organisation, with a strong board and leadership team and a committed, professional group of employees who are working hard to deliver great services for our customers and communities.”

Freebridge say the search for a successor to Mr Hall, who previously worked as a senior West Norfolk Council director, will begin shortly and they hope to announce an appointment in the spring.

Chairman Andy Walder said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Tony for everything he has achieved for the organisation over the last 14 years.

"It has been a pleasure to work with him and he will be greatly missed.

“We look forward to beginning the search for our next chief executive. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to make a real difference in West Norfolk and deliver our strategic goals.”

