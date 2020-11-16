West Norfolk social housing group sets out winter support plans

A West Norfolk social housing provider has today outlined plans to provide extra support to tenants over the winter.

Freebridge Community Housing says it has taken on extra staff to help offer advice to tenants who have lost their job as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

It is also planning a range of schemes including welfare visits and calls to tenants, plus an activity programme for young people.

Sophie Bates, Freebridge's director of housing, said today: “Given the very real concerns people have about the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, Freebridge’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of our customers and our workforce.

"We do also understand though, that as a community housing organisation we need to work to provide additional support to our more vulnerable customers and the wider community throughout the winter months given the additional stresses and strains that coronavirus brings.”

The proposed activities include

making regular welfare telephone calls to tenants aged over 60, including daily calls, and some ­­­home visits, to our more vulnerable tenants,

providing additional financial and welfare support,

providing additional advice and guidance to people who have become unemployed as a result of the knock-on effects of coronavirus

facilitating urgent temporary accommodation requests from partner organisations,

identifying suitable empty properties for use as isolation units,

providing support to partner organisations in respect of the supply of food parcels for those in need, and

a programme of activities for young people to keep them active and entertained.

Further details will be announced in due course and Freebridge says it will work with organisations including West Norfolk Council, the Princes Trust, West Norfolk Mind and the College of West Anglia on some of the schemes.

Ms Bates added: “Freebridge’s vision is to support a better West Norfolk and we know that by making a concerted effort to support the community during the winter months we can help make a real difference.”