West Norfolk ‘still among safest areas’, despite 12 per cent crime rise, meeting told

West Norfolk remains one of the safest places to live despite a 12 per cent rise in crime, police chiefs say.

The rise was outlined in a report to a public question and answer session with county chief constable Simon Bailey and police and crime commissioner Lorne Green in Downham on Monday.

The document showed that a total of 8,603 offences were recorded in 2017-18, an increase of more than 900 on the previous year.

Around half of the new offences were violent crimes, which officers say reflects a national trend.

There were also increases in cases of burglary, criminal damage, drugs offences, robbery and sexual offences, though thefts were down.

And borough policing commander, Supt Dave Buckley, told the town hall meeting that his priority was to maintain its position as one of the safest areas to live in.

He said: “Our crime, despite areas of increase, is still one of the lowest.

“The every day support for the work we do is quite humbling. So many crimes are solved every day because of the help we get from the public.”

Supt Buckley said a new beat manager had been appointed for Downham and similar appointments were set to be made for the Watlington and Terrington areas.

Mr Green said those moves showed the force was gaining public visibility.

But the meeting heard there were now 1500 police officers in Norfolk, compared to 1630 officers and about 220 community support officers (PCSOs) 10 years ago.

Former Labour general election candidate Peter Smith said the police had been placed in a “dreadful” position by the financial restrictions that has seen them make more than £30 million of savings and make its PCSOs redundant.

He said: “We are seeing our society ripped apart.”

The meeting also heard complaints from a woman who said she had been attacked in her home and officers had not done enough about it.

Mr Bailey said he trusted his officers’ judgement but would look into the matter.

Notorious farmer Tony Martin also attended, but left before the end without asking any questions of the panel.