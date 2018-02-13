West Norfolk students take part in University Challenge Conference

Some of West Norfolk’s brightest teenagers have been given a taste of higher education during the borough’s second University Challenge conference.

Around 120 students took part in the session, which was held in the University Centre at the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus on Friday.

Tallah Malik. Rachael Ampomah (Sixth Form Springwood Students)

And officials behind the event have also announced plans for another major education conference in the town next month.

Year 11 students from nine schools across the area took part in the conference, which was organised by the West Norfolk Academies Trust (WNAT) and supported by West Norfolk Council, the college, Norfolk County Council and each of the participating schools.

They worked in groups mixed between the participating schools to tackle a series of challenges in English, maths and science.

Organisers hope the sessions will help to boost their confidence and inspire them to even greater successes in their GCSE exams this summer.

Richard Thompson (Head of Science Springwood)

John Hirst, of the WNAT, said: “It’s a partnership. It’s everybody supporting everybody for the benefit of all the students.”

The day also featured two keynote speeches, while Springwood sixth formers who finished third in an international mock trial competition in New York last autumn were also on hand to talk to the students during the day.

The session was the first of two major education events being held in Lynn over the next few weeks in a bid to help students ahead of their exams in a few months time.

The trust has now revealed plans to stage a maths and English conference at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on March 19 and 20 for all of West Norfolk’s year 11 students.



Mr Hirst said: “It’s being done in London but, rather than just sending 20 kids there, we’ve managed to get the organisers to come up to King’s Lynn so all the kids get the benefit.”