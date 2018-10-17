Lynn News

West Norfolk students take the bait at CWA taster day

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 12:20, 17 October 2018

More than 150 high school students visited College of West Anglia (CWA) to learn how to prepare different types of fish.

The event was organised by CWA in conjunction with the Seafood School at Billingsgate Fish Market to celebrate seafood week, which ran from the October 5 to 12.

Students from Springwood High School, Downham Academy, Marshland High School and Peel Community College, Long Sutton, were invited to attend.

