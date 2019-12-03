People in West Norfolk still strongly back the monarchy, despite the recent criticism of Prince Andrew, according to new research on attitudes towards the Royal Family.

A survey of 21,000 people carried out by the publisher UnHerd in association with the pollster FocalData found support for the monarchy was still high across most of the country.

But the fall-out from the Duke of York’s withdrawal from public life is continuing, amid claims a group of West Norfolk golfers has barred him from their club.

Participants were asked how much they agreed with the statement “I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the Royal Family”.

The responses were then analysed to create a model for each constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status.

Sixty-two per cent of respondents in the South West Norfolk constituency supported the monarchy, compared to 17 per cent who don’t, with the rest undecided.

Of these, 30 per cent strongly agree with the statement, while 31 per cent said they simply agree.

The constituencies were ranked based on how many agree versus disagree, with the top ranking being the most pro-monarchist.

South West Norfolk placed 105th out of 632 constituencies – not including the 18 constituencies in Northern Ireland.

In North West Norfolk, meanwhile,61 per cent of people were pro-Crown, compared to 18 per cent who were not – placing it at 127th nationwide.

The research comes amid the fallout from the Duke of York’s interview with the BBC’s Newsnight programme earlier this month, and the continuing questions over his association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in America in August.

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew announcd he was stepping back from royal duties for the foreseeable future in a move which has been widely seen as like a sacking.

He has also given up his patronages of hundreds of organisations, including the Hunstanton Golf Club, whose members are understood to have banned him following a special meeting last Friday.

Officials have so far not commented on the claim, though one member has told the Lynn News the club made the move at a meeting last Friday “in the light of recent events.”

Across Britain as a whole, 48 per cent of people support the monarchy, 25 per cent do not, and 28 per cent are not sure.

Suburban and rural areas dominated the top spots, while all of the 10 least monarchist areas were in major cities.

Paul Embery, from UnHerd, said the results demonstrated a widening cultural schism between cities and the rest of the country, which pre-dates the turmoil caused by Brexit.

He said: “Though ostensibly about the Royal Family, the poll results highlight something more profound about our country.

“They illustrate the extent to which we have tipped into a very real cultural war, with competing values and priorities vying for ascendancy.

“Much of our political discourse and debate must now be seen through this prism. We had better get used to it.”

