West Norfolk to keep two children's centre 'bases' in new proposals

New proposals for the county’s children’s services would see two of the current buildings in West Norfolk remain as ‘bases’, while the other seven become ‘de-designated’.

Norfolk County Council revealed its amended plans following a consultation period with 1,576 responses, after it announced proposals to close 46 of its children’s centres in September last year.

Norfolk County Council headquarters (3027764)

The authority is now planning to close 38 of the 53 current centres in a bid to save £5 million, and it is proposing that two bases are operated in West Norfolk, in Downham and Nar (South Lynn), to provide “effective outreach across the borough”.

The previous proposals would have seen St Clements Children’s Centre in Terrington St Clements remain as the only base in the borough, but this is now listed for ‘de-designation’, with the report saying this centre has “poorer accessibility compared to alternative options being proposed”.

The report adds: “The consultation feedback highlighted the issue of mobilising staff in a large district area and the associated logistics, as well as there being areas of high need.”

The authority says it has chosen these two bases because, after assessing all nine designated children’s centres in West Norfolk, Nar and Downham both have suitable office accommodation and facilities for a base.

It adds: “They are a good geographical distance from each other enabling access to the whole of the district.”

This means it is proposed that the buildings at Emneth, Hunstanton, Methwold, North Lynn/Gaywood, St Clements, Vancouver and West Walton are all ‘de-designated’ as children’s centres.

Under the proposals, other centres in our area which will remain as ‘bases’ are Fakenham and Swaffham in the North Norfolk and Breckland districts respectively, while it is proposed that Litcham is ‘de-designated’ in Breckland.

The reports also suggest that of the ‘de-designated’ buildings in West Norfolk, one is listed for potential development of childcare and other services, one will have continued use by a school for Early Years education, two have had an ‘expression of interest’ from a childcare provider, two will be returned to the landlord and the other has no physical building.

The new proposals are set to be discussed at the meeting of the Children’s Services Committee on Tuesday.

Following the new children’s centres proposals, one county councillor said the move should be viewed as a “step change”.

Ed Colman said: “The changes to the proposal clearly show that we have listened to the concerns raised with us.

Ed Colman. (6593549)

“I am pleased to see Swaffham will be home to a base for the new service, as county councillor for the town I know there is a high demand for services in and around the area, so it makes sense to have a base located in the town centre.

“While we have gone from having seven bases to having 15, I think it is important that we look at this as a step change – these are bases and it is a completely new service delivery model, one that delivers more for less while making it easier for people in more rural areas to access a service.

“The outgoing urban-based model is outdated and the proposals going to Children’s Services Committee later this month offer a service, which ensures people have access to it regardless of living in a urban or rural area.

“It is pleasing to see that a significantly higher percentage of money will be spent on the frontline service as opposed to buildings and administration under the new proposals.”