A fire investigation team and police forensic scientists are probing a weekend blaze which severely damaged a Lynn High Street restaurant.

Thirty firemen – a dozen wearing breathing apparatus – fought the blaze at the Mr Big premises at the Tuesday Market Place end of High Street.

Lynn’s Gaywood Park High School became the proud owner of a 15-seater minibus in January 1984, as this picture shows. The school had been without such transport for four years and had worked hard in fundraising for the £10,000 Ford Transit. The keys were handed over by Mrs Glenda Fleetwood of the High School Association to teacher Barry Chandler, watched by staff and pupils. On the far left is headteacher Clifford Pearce who said that in addition to the minibus being used by the school it would also benefit the Gaywood Park High School Playgroup and the pensioners’ group which met there.

Six appliances were called to the scene when the alarm was raised after a police officer on foot patrol saw smoke pouring from the building.

One fireman was injured and treated for a cut leg as the fire-fighting team worked through thick black smoke and noxious fumes.

It took 45 minutes to contain the blaze and prevent flames from spreading to adjacent shop premises.

Bespak, the go-ahead North Lynn-based aerosol valve manufacturers, expects work to start in the spring on expansion and a new factory, due to be completed in early 1985.

During the same time the company’s base in North Carolina will also see progress on expansion plans. Details of the projects have been announced at a time when the company’s half-yearly results have been announced showing that pre-tax profits rose by 53 per cent to £1.05 million with a continued upward trend.

A disappointingly small crowd of about 1,500 heard world-famous American evangelist Dr Billy Graham offer a message of hope when he preached before the Queen at Sandringham church. The sermon was relayed by loudspeakers.

Dr Graham was not disheartened, however, saying: “If 100 people came or 50,000 it is the same as far as I am concerned. My job is to preach the gospel, no matter who comes.”

Texas Homecare has said it is to “carry on” Sunday trading at Lynn despite facing legal action from the borough council for the second time in less than six months.

In September the firm was fined £200 by Lynn magistrates for selling goods on Sundays and now the council wants to go to court again.

Texas Homecare’s store in Blackfriars Road, Lynn, is at the centre of the row and the company as a whole is leading a country-wide campaign to revamp the Sunday trading laws.

The council chief executive, John McGhee, is adamant that the authority has to take a strong line, saying: “We have no option. Under the law we have an obligation to take enforcement action.”

Hunstanton Town Council, concerned at the increasing number of premises in the town providing accommodation for old people and for youngsters on social security, held an informal meeting with North West Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham to discuss the matter.

Mr Bellingham said he was also concerned that a lot of the people moving into Hunstanton were coming from places as far afield as Nottingham, Bolton and Birmingham – moving into lodgings and hotels and the bills being paid by the local DHSS.

Work is still well on schedule for the construction of a block of 40 flats on the old Dodman’s engineering site off Gaywood Road, Lynn.

The project is steadily taking shape with the builders having reached the first floor level of the Broadland Housing Association’s development.

The flats, costing more than £870,000 will be one and two-person units and will be warden assisted.

Chances of home owners celebrating the New Year with a drop in the mortgage interest rate have faded. Before Christmas it was generally forecast that the rate would go down within the first few weeks of 1984, but banks and building societies are taking a cautious approach.

In fact, earlier this month the Midland bank increased its rate by 0.5 per cent to 11.25 per cent and the mortgage rate at Lloyds has gone up by 0.75 pc to 11.75 pc.

West Norfolk peer Lord Melchett has this week renewed calls for the Government to legalise cannabis.

The Labour peer, once dubbed the “trendy lord” argued his case at a meeting at the university College Hospital, London and was also interviewed live for television at Westminster.

Lord Melchett, who owns Courtyard Farm at Ringstead, claimed that prosecutions relating to the use or possession of cannabis were a “ridiculous waste of time and effort”

Young offenders who have been before the courts for theft of motorcycles or road traffic offences are being offered places on a special course offering riding instruction and the care and maintenance of the machines.

The King’s Lynn Motorcycle Project will start as soon as a suitable venue has been found.

It has been set up by representatives of the social services, policed and the probation service.