Home   News   Article

West Norfolk triathlete takes on 42 day challenge for King's Lynn hospital cause

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:59, 26 May 2020
 | Updated: 14:00, 26 May 2020

To compensate for the cancellation of charity triathlon events, a West Norfolk man has been running the equivalent of 10 marathons to raise funds for Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Steven Bowdery, 42 and of Watlington, is currently running 10k for 42 successive days with 36 runs already being completed at the time of writing.

A member of the King's Lynn Triathlon Club, Mr Bowdery had originally planned to compete in a series of events before the coronavirus intervened.

Read more
HealthHuman InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE