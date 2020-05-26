West Norfolk triathlete takes on 42 day challenge for King's Lynn hospital cause

To compensate for the cancellation of charity triathlon events, a West Norfolk man has been running the equivalent of 10 marathons to raise funds for Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Steven Bowdery, 42 and of Watlington, is currently running 10k for 42 successive days with 36 runs already being completed at the time of writing.

A member of the King's Lynn Triathlon Club, Mr Bowdery had originally planned to compete in a series of events before the coronavirus intervened.