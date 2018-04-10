West Norfolk venues to cut down on single-use plastics

The use of single-use plastics at a number of venues across West Norfolk is in the process of being reduced, council reports have revealed.

The stock of plastic straws are being “run down” and replaced by paper ones at Alive Leisure sites, according to West Norfolk Council documents ahead of the full council meeting on Thursday.

In his report, Ian Devereux, cabinet member for environment, said: “As a result of the question raised in council, I requested officers to review the use of ‘single-use plastics’ at Alive Leisure.

“The current stock of plastic straws is now being run down and replaced by paper straws, with a review of other procurements underway across the council.

“We will be responding to the HM Treasury consultation paper entitled ‘Tackling the plastic problem: Using the tax system or charges to address single-use plastics’ which closes mid-May.”

The move follows a number of other venues in West Norfolk which have cut out single-use plastics from their businesses in a bid to be more environmentally-friendly.

It is estimated that around 12 million tonnes of plastic enters the world’s oceans each year.