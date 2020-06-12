West Norfolk village halls and sports clubs 'missing out' on grants available
Published: 10:29, 12 June 2020
| Updated: 10:37, 12 June 2020
Many village halls and small sports clubs in West Norfolk could be missing out on a grant of £10,000 because they didn't realise they were eligible.
West Norfolk Council is urging those who are responsible for halls and clubs to check whether they can claim.
In March, the government announced certain businesses, including leisure organisations, would be able to claim a grant of £10,000 from their local council to help with the impact of Covid-19.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy