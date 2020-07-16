West Norfolk villagers angered by car damage and lorries after burst water main

A burst water main has caused traffic to be diverted through a West Norfolk village this week, causing further frustration for those living nearby.

West Norfolk councillor Alex Kemp and residents have voiced concerns regarding diverted vehicles being damaged in Clenchwarton as a result of the repairs on Mill Lane.

The councillor, who represents the South and West Lynn ward, said a resident’s car was damaged driving over the heave in Mill Lane (pictured below) due to the diversion in place, and she subsequently called on Highways to assist.