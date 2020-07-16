West Norfolk villagers angered by car damage and lorries after burst water main
Published: 16:15, 16 July 2020
| Updated: 16:28, 16 July 2020
A burst water main has caused traffic to be diverted through a West Norfolk village this week, causing further frustration for those living nearby.
West Norfolk councillor Alex Kemp and residents have voiced concerns regarding diverted vehicles being damaged in Clenchwarton as a result of the repairs on Mill Lane.
The councillor, who represents the South and West Lynn ward, said a resident’s car was damaged driving over the heave in Mill Lane (pictured below) due to the diversion in place, and she subsequently called on Highways to assist.
Read moreAccidentsKings LynnTransport
More by this authorBen Hardy
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)