West Norfolk volunteers sought for support project

A West Norfolk MEP has urged the public to sign up as volunteers for a new scheme designed to support people living with dementia.

Alex Mayer, pictured above, second right, made the plea when she met Alzheimer’s Society volunteers and service users during a visit to Lynn on Friday.

The charity has set up a Side by Side project where people with dementia are paired with volunteers who share their interests, so they can keep doing the things they enjoy.

Although it is estimated there are 14,000 people with dementia in Norfolk, the scheme currently only has 24 volunteers.

For more details, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-support/your-support-services/side-by-side. Picture: SUBMITTED