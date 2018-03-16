West Norfolk waste firm denies proposal to extend working days after views requested by council

A parish council in West Norfolk is seeking its residents’ views after it said a recycling company has proposed extending its working days.

West Dereham Parish Council has been asking for villagers’ opinions of the proposals for waste to be transported by Glazewing through the village on bank holidays.

But officials from Glazewing, which has its depot and head office at Station Road in West Dereham, have denied the proposals and said they are not looking to change their operations at all.

However, a statement on West Dereham Parish Council’s website says: “Glazewing has asked the parish council if it will agree to the company breaching its regulations and transporting waste through the village for tipping in the yard on bank holidays (starting this Easter) in order that they might fulfil their council contract.”

Comments on a Facebook group dedicated to matters in the village showed mixed responses to the idea.

On the West Dereham Community Group, Juliette Rosebloom said: “They must not realise how much it destroys quality of life having huge lorries drive through the village.

“I look forward to bank holidays so I can enjoy a walk to the river. I want to ask them to not drive on Saturdays, so weekends are more peaceful, six days of heavy traffic is more than enough.”

Amy Edwards said: “I no longer live on Station Road but the flies were ridiculous before I moved and I hope as a parish you say no.”

But Vicky Mott said: “I have lived in the village for years Glazewing does not cause me any misery and I didn’t have the fly problem everyone else did. Please can people speak on behalf of themselves and not for the whole village.”

Jon Miles, director at Glazewing, said he was unaware of the proposal’s origins and denied claims that the company was looking to extend the number of days its vehicles are on the roads.

Mr Miles said: “I don’t know where all this has come from. We are not looking to change our operations at all.”