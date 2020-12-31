Local wildlife photographer Julie Smart, of Grimston, has created a calendar using pictures of landscapes and wildlife she has photographed locally, to raise money for the COVID-19 Fund at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The calendar, which is available for sale at Moores Farm Shop, Elsegoods Family Butchers in Pott Row, and on social media, has so far raised £400 for the cause, with a total of 125 calendars sold.

The money raised will contribute to supporting patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, enhancing health and well-being, and contributing towards improving the hospital environment and patient experience.

Julie Smart with her calendar at the Norwich Gates at Sandringham (43785604)

Julie, who is a regular contributor of Lynn News readers' pictures, said: “NHS staff, key workers and frontline workers are doing such an amazing job, doing their best to help everyone every day.

"I wanted to help in any way I could, so I created this calendar made up of photos I’ve taken of our local area to sell and raise money. I couldn’t have raised this amount without all the people buying these calendars, so a huge thank you to them.”

Among the photographs featured in the calendar is Julie’s shot of the Hunstanton Lighthouse which won a competition earlier in the year hosted by artist Nikki Brown-Smith. Nikki, who is a former graphic designer, devoted 300 hours to an oil painting of the lighthouse, and her work will be auctioned in early 2021 to raise funds for the QEH’s Maternity Bereavement Suite.

The auction will be held online with thanks to the Fakenham-based James and Sons Auctioneers. Members of the community are encouraged to donate further items for auction including artwork, coins, and stamps, military and sporting memorabilia.

If you would like to donate items for the auction, contact the QEH Fundraising Executive on 01553 613373, or at Laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.

You can also send cheques payable to Maternity Bereavement Suite or give online at justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite