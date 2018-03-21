West Norfolk Wins as lottery is unveiled

West Norfolk Wins, a new lottery intended to support the work of good causes in the borough, has been formally launched.

Dozens of representatives of charities and community organisations gathered at Lynn’s town hall yesterday to find out more about the game, for which tickets will go on sale next month.

The game will offer players the chance to win up to £25,000 in the weekly draws, while charities will receive half of the proceeds of tickets sold to players who sign up to support them.

Borough mayor Carol Bower, whose face was printed on a range of mock banknotes prepared for the occasion, said she was “excited” by the scheme’s potential.

She said: “This is a very important day. In your different ways, you help and assist people who need that help, and you do it competing with each other for funds.

“I hope this will help all of you in what you do for West Norfolk.”

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds added: “We want to help your good causes and we want them to continue for many years to come.”

Good causes are currently being invited to sign up as beneficiaries of the lottery, which will be operated by Oxford-based company Gatherwell, who worked with the Aylesbury Vale district council to launch the first local authority-run lottery game three years ago.

Each group that registers will receive 50p from the sale of every £1 ticket sold to players who have pledged to support them.

A further 10 pence from the ticket sales will go to a central community fund which the meeting was told could go towards the annual grants awarded by the borough council through the Norfolk Community Foundation, or to the Mayor’s Charity fund.

And Gatherwell managing director Ben Speare said research based on similar games it runs showed that around 10 per cent of prize winners donate their prizes back to the causes they are supporting, though most are lower level prizes.

Prizes range from free tickets to the £25,000 jackpot. The chance of winning the jackpot is estimated at around 1 million to one.

Ticket sales will begin on April 17, with the first draw scheduled to take place in late May.

Organisations can still sign up to take part by visiting www.westnorfolkwins.co.uk.