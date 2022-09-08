West Norfolk wins gold at Anglia In Bloom awards, with special recognition for councillor

West Norfolk can boast it has some of the region's best open spaces after claiming a number of top spots at this year's Anglia In Bloom.

The results of the East of England's competition were announced yesterday, with West Norfolk the overall winners in four categories, achieving gold in three and a special recognition for Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds, heritage and cycling champion.

The results were:

Hunstanton: Gold and category winner, Coastal Town

Lynn: Gold and category winner, Small City

Mintlyn Crematorium: Gold in Crematoriums

Hunstanton Redgate Roundabout: Best Sustainable Planting

Hunstanton Esplanade Gardens: Best Public Open Space

Mike Ames Award for the person who has given time and energy to promote the aims and ambitions of 'In Bloom': Nomination for Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds

Mrs Nockolds has been involved with parks and open spaces in the borough for almost 20 years and regularly volunteers at the weekly King's Lynn parkrun.

Gary Walker, King's Lynn parkrun director, Claire Thompsett, operations manager Public Open Space for the borough council, Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds, heritage and cycling champion at the borough council and Rachel Williams, learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn

"I started working with our teams back in 2004 when we received Heritage Lottery Funding for The Walks and Tower Gardens in King’s Lynn," she said.

“Everywhere I go I talk about 'In Bloom' and meet many enthusiastic local groups who want to play their part improving our area.

"I’ve talked to parish and town councils about getting involved. I’m also delighted that local groups and school children have played their part too.

“Gardening is so enjoyable, and I’m pleased that so many residents enjoy and help improve our green spaces. This recognition inspires not only our staff who work hard in our parks and gardens but the many residents who look after them too.”

Chris Durham, operations manager Public Open Space for the borough council, Cllr Carol Bower, borough council ward member for Hunstanton, Cllr Adrian Winnington, Hunstanton town councillor and vice-chair of Hunstanton In Bloom

Cllr Brian Long, cabinet member for corporate services, said it was "absolutely fantastic news".

"We put a lot of effort into providing quality public open space because it has a really positive impact on people’s wellbeing and we know from coming out of Covid how much our residents in West Norfolk appreciate their environment," he said.

“To win awards in Anglia in Bloom you have to involve your community, encourage biodiversity and continually raise standards of the environment.

“The number of our awards shows how well we are doing that and I would like to thank all our operatives who take such pride in their work and make west Norfolk such a wonderful place to live.”