West Norfolk woman described as 'vulnerable' by police is missing

Police have today issued an appeal for help to trace a woman from South Wootton who is missing.

Michelle Goode, 37, from Oxborough Drive, South Wootton, was last seen in the area of South Wootton Junior School at around 6pm yesterday (Friday, July 5).

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of Michelle who is described as vulnerable.

Michelle Goode, 37

Michelle is described as white, 5ft 2 tall, slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair.

It's believed she is wearing a navy blue knee-length linen summer dress, black sandals and carrying a tan coloured handbag.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 380 of 5 July 2019.