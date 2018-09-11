West Norfolk youngster gets back on his feet after help from King's Lynn store

A West Norfolk youngster is getting back on his feet after a Lynn store teamed up with a national charity to provide the cash needed for a vital new walking frame.

The family of Jerome Sheard, who has cerebral palsy, were left devastated after they were told that the type of equipment he needs could no longer be funded.

Without it, the 10-year-old from Downham was confined to a wheelchair.

Jerome Shread, left, with his mum Jacquelline Mellor (4063646)

But now, staff at Lynn’s Marks and Spencer (M&S) store have joined forces with disabled children’s charity Newlife to provide more than £2,500 of funding to provide the new frame Jerome desperately needs.

Although Jerome had previously used a frame, he outgrew it and his mum, Jacqueline Mellor, said she had been “gutted” to be told by their occupational therapist the type of support he needed could not be provided anymore.

She said: “Jerome needs more support than is currently on offer.

“He has botox injections to help relax his muscles, but they are useless without stretching through walking.

“To have the walker he needs is amazing. He loves to walk, and this means he has all the freedom and independence he craves now and in the future. We really appreciate the funding for this.”

M&S and Newlife have worked together for the past 11 years to enable items that are returned to the charity to either be reused or recycled.

Since 2010, their partnership has provided more than £850,000 worth of grants to provide essential equipment for hundreds of children with disabilities or who are terminally ill.

Lynn M&S manager Sue Tite said: “Being able to fund equipment and help Jerome avoid painful surgery is extremely rewarding for our team.

“It’s great to know what a positive impact it will have on such a brave young boy.”

Newlife chief executive Sheila Brown added: “Our partnership with M&S benefits hundreds of children and their families.

“It is very encouraging to see the efforts of M&S and customers in helping to improve the lives of disabled and terminally ill children.

“Equipment that costs hundreds to several thousands of pounds really can transform lives. We are very grateful to everyone involved and would encourage other groups and individuals to keep fundraising to help us make a difference.”