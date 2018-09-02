West Norfolk youngsters invited to design safety poster ahead of event

Youngsters in West Norfolk are being tasked with creating a poster about their safety concerns in conjunction with an event later this month.

Officials from community interest company Freedom From Abuse will be hosting a free information evening for parents and children in Lynn on September 25 and are inviting the children to take part in their poster competition.

Internet. (3893708)

The event, held at King’s Lynn Fire Station on Kilhams Way, will aim to teach parents and children more about child safety on and off the internet.

The competition and the evening are aimed at children of a year six age and above, and officials hope the posters will also help them learn what is important to youngsters.

The child who designs the winning poster will receive a £25 Amazon voucher.

The judges will be Inspector Keith Philpot, a duty fire officer and Marilyn Hawes, founder and CEO of Freedom From Abuse, who will also be leading the information evening.

The event, which will take place from 5pm to 7pm, only has 40 places. To book yours, contact Freedom From Abuse volunteer Jean Rochford on 07825 774181 or jean.rochford@btinternet.com

Freedom From Abuse exists to prevent child sexual abuse, and Mrs Hawes has been delivering training and educational programmes in schools and other settings since 2004.