West Norfolk's mayor given a lesson in lifesaving by King's Lynn St John Ambulance group
Published: 10:30, 23 October 2018
Borough mayor Nick Daubney was given a lesson in first aid when he met members of Lynn’s St John Ambulance group.
Mr Daubney visited their headquarters on Hansa Road on Wednesday evening, where he also got involved in some of the training exercises to practice how to revive patients.
Mr Daubney is pictured here being put through his lifesaving paces by Sarah Wren and Maisie Hancock. MLNF-18MF010115