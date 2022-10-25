Norfolk's recycling centres could have their opening hours reduced as part of the county council's plans to plug a £60 million funding gap.

It comes as the authority has revealed its spending proposals and plans for its share of council tax to increase by at least 2.99% next year.

Norfolk County Council has launched a consultation on its proposals, which also include cutting back on weed control treatments on the highway.

Lynn's recycling centre

Councillor Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said: “We all know the cost of living is rising sharply and that has made our efforts to bridge the £60 million gap much more challenging.

“That’s why I’m so keen to hear people’s views on our council tax and key savings proposals.”

The authority has said it wants to hear people's views on the level of general council tax, plus the adult social care precept for 2023-24.

Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters in Norwich

The council is consulting on a proposed total increase of 2.99% – 1.99% for general council tax and 1% for the adult social care precept – in line with the current budget planning and the expected level which will be set by the government.

It also wants people's views on a rise of 4.10%, as the council has set in previous years, and 10.1% - in line with inflation - which would require a referendum.

An increase of 2.99% would mean a rise of around £45 a year for a typical Band D home, while a 4.10% hike would equate to £62 more a year, and a 10.1% rise would mean £153 extra for the year.

The council's other savings proposals include reducing the summer opening hours at the county's recycling centres - including at Ashill, Docking, Heacham, Lynn and Wereham.

This would mean centres would open from 9am to 4pm on their scheduled opening days throughout the year, and save the council around £70,000.

The authority is also proposing to close all of its tips on Wednesdays, which, if implemented, would make an estimated saving of £200,000.

Meanwhile, reducing weed spraying on the highway from twice a year to once a year would free up £130,000.

The county council, which will set a new budget on February 21, 2023, has opened its consultation to the public, which will run until December 16.

You can have your say at www.norfolk.gov.uk/budget and paper copies of the consultation can be requested via email at haveyoursay@norfolk.gov.uk

Findings will be considered by the cabinet on January 30, before the full council finalises the budget in February 2023.