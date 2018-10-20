West Winch businessman donates tools to apprentice electrician following theft

A West Winch-based business owner is lending a hand to an apprentice electrician who had all of his tools stolen last week.

Christian Creed, of CRC Electrical and Building Services, has decided to donate some tools to 18-year-old Will Field, after hearing of the theft on Facebook.

Christian said: “I’ve been in the business for years and I know how hard it is, I’ve had friends who have had theirs stolen and I thought we would donate some bits to him.

Pictured Left Christian Reed of C.R.C Electrical donating tools to apprentice Electrician Will Field who had his stolen.. (4915251)

“He’s been saving for a couple of years and building up since he’s been an apprentice, and they don’t earn a lot, so it’s quite an achievement to get a tool set.

“So I thought I’d help out a little bit.”

Will, from West Lynn, said he “couldn’t thank Christian enough”.

Will, an apprentice electrician at ElecSure Ltd, said: “I’ve been speaking to Christian for the last week or two, it’s lovely. It’s nice that there are people out there who will do that.

“I think what he’s doing is absolutely amazing, and I can’t thank him enough.”

He said he discovered all of his tools had been stolen, among other items, last Monday after the site he had been working on had been broken into.

“It must have happened over the weekend,” he added.

“On Monday morning I went to pick up my tools and the site had been broken into and my tools stolen.”

A set of steps and angle grinder had also been taken from the site.

“I was quite shocked, I didn’t expect it. It has all been taken away,” he added.

Will started working in January 2017 but his apprenticeship, through the College of West Anglia, began in September last year.

“I’ve technically been doing it for a year but I have built up my tools over two years,” he added.

In addition to Christian’s donation, Will has also received support from other members of the community to ensure he can keep working.

A post on Will’s mum Joanne Field’s Facebook page last Friday said: “What a week... thank you to Tom Fully, Tina Gorman, Jon Foster, Gary Worman, CRC Electrical and Building Services, Keith Churcher, Ray Baker, you have made Will Field a nearly-equipped electrician with extras.

“As a family we will never be able to thank you enough. You have made all of us so happy, he can carry on earning and learning.”