Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital needs to expand by more than 60 per cent in order to meet current "unprecedented" demand and future growth, its boss says.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said a new hospital is "the only long-term sustainable solution" to its problems in her latest report to the hospital's board, which meets today.

The comments came the day after plans for a new £12.5 million unit at the Gayton Road site were approved by West Norfolk councillors.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)

Mrs Shaw said: "It’s important to acknowledge the unprecedented operational pressures our hospital is currently experiencing.

"This further highlights the need for a new hospital, demonstrating that we are operating in facilities which have now outgrown their footprint many times over.

"Our Emergency Department sees over 70,000 attendances a year – that is 40,000 more patients than it was designed for when the hospital was built in 1980, and we have now outgrown our hospital.

Caroline Shaw, CBE, CEO of the QEH (52458070)

"An increase in the overall footprint of over 60% is needed across the hospital to sustain current services and meet future demand.

"Coupled with a growing and ageing population that means demand on our services will only increase year-on-year in the decades to come, with many more housing developments planned in the locality.

"A new hospital would enable us to provide outstanding care to our local communities in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire in world-class facilities, and is the only long-term sustainable solution to the challenges we face."

Ahead of the board meeting, Mrs Shaw also welcomed the unanimous approval of West Norfolk Council's planning committee, which met yesterday, for the hospital's new £12.5 million Endoscopy unit, which is due to open next spring.

She said: "This is good news for our patients and staff – and is one of a number of important projects underway to modernise our hospital.

"Alongside this, we’re continuing to progress our work to bring a new hospital for King’s Lynn and West Norfolk."

Gastroenterologist consultant Dr Shailesh Karanth added: "This is an exciting development for our team.

"The new unit will modernise our facilities for patients, their families and staff and will enable all endoscopies to take place in one unit."