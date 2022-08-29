The leader of a community action group in Lynn has shared her excitement about Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital's potential of being added to the government's building programme in the next couple of months.

Cllr Jo Rust is part of Save our QEH, a community action group set up that protests in hopes of getting the hospital rebuilt.

She believes their campaigning has helped the QEH to become recognised enough to be one of the five hospitals to be added to the programme.

One of the signs put up by QEH campaign group (58422725)

The report by the Health Service Journal says that the government is expected to announce the last eight trusts which will be selected for its new hospital programme.

Cllr Rust said: "Although we're not the only reason, we've played a large part in getting the recognition we need,

"Other hospitals don't have community action groups, it just shows the power of local communities,

"We protest every Wednesday and often tweet the Health Secretary, they must seeing it by now.

"We will by no means be complacent."

There have been countless calls to rebuild the hospital after crumbling ceilings and water leaks leaving some operating theatres having no choice but to close.