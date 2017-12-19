What a feat as shoeboxes are filled by pupils

Members of Lynn Rotary Club teamed up with pupils from North Wootton Academy and Howard Infant and Nursery School to fill Christmas shoeboxes for children in Rumania.

Rotarian Ron Jackson said: “For the first time, the international committee of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn, headed by Rotarian Andy Holford set up a trial shoebox scheme in King’s Lynn with participation of two local schools, North Wootton Academy and Howard Infant and Nursery School.

“Some 50 shoe boxes were filled by pupils and presented to the club for onward transmission to join some 50,000 similar boxes destined for delivery for Christmas and year round to countries in Eastern Europe.

“Every box bears the name of the child and the school that filled it. Each specially manufactured and printed box costs the club £2 which covers the cost of delivery to the club.” Pictured above, Rotarian Andy Holford with Howard Infant and Nursery School pupils.

Picture: SUBMITTED.