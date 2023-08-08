In this week’s From The Newsroom column, reporter Lucy Carter writes about cinema success with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer…

It’s safe to say that Barbenheimer weekend attracted a lot of people to head down to their local cinema.

Whether you were watching Christopher Nolan’s tense biographical thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer’s part in designing the atomic bomb or Greta Gerwig’s magical portrayal of Barbie Land, cinemas managed to celebrate the double film release with style.

We heard last week from the Majestic Cinema in Lynn who said how busy they’ve been. I think it's brilliant.

The cinema welcomed a large number of cinema lovers, eager to see the newly released Barbie and Oppenheimer.

I went along to the Majestic to watch Barbie for the second time with my mum a week after the film was released and I was shocked to see the largest screen in the cinema was completely full.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a cinema so busy. And there was such a buzz too. Many dressed in pink to watch the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Some even took it a step further, as I saw while queuing for popcorn a couple dressed up as Barbie and Ken.

It's brilliant to see cinemas thrive in a world where streaming services are often preferred. Like many, I enjoy seeing a newly released film on a big screen.

We are so lucky to have a local cinema which still offers tickets at an affordable price. In the past, I’ve got a shock when visiting an Odeon or a Cineworld in other towns as tickets often double in price.

What a great couple of weeks for independent cinemas. Let's hope that more films in future can allow cinemas to thrive.