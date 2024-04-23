A councillor has teamed up with a town rotary club in a bid to keep a cycle path clean and free of litter.

Gaywood councillor Rob Colwell and Rotarians from Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club went out last Saturday when they collected bags of litter.

The litter pick covered the banks of Gaywood River and land north of Springwood High School.

Five Rotarians and Cllr Colwell collected a “substantial amount” of litter. The councillor thanked the rotary club for their support.

Cllr Colwell said: “What a huge haul of litter, a real difference made.

“We are so lucky to have this beautiful area of nature on our doorsteps known as Spring Lane, which joins the communities of Springwood and Reffley.

Rotarians and Cllr Colwell on their litter pick

“A key route for students, commuters and those who simply want a stroll. A linked litter pick with students at the school is planned for the field perimeter.”