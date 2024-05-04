“What are you saying? Do I look like a snitch?” were the words of a drunk 21-year-old who was found shouting swear words with a cut on his eyebrow.

Vilius Toleikis, of Stonegate Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

At 3am on March 10, police who were on patrol on Norfolk Street in Lynn when they heard Toleikis shouting “where the f**k is she?”

The incident happened on Norfolk Street in Lynn

The court heard that officers asked what he was doing, but he was acting “aggressive” and had gritted teeth as well as a cut on his eyebrow.

Toleikis got in the face of one of the officers and said: “What are you saying? Do I look like a snitch?”

He also repeatedly said “f**k that” before being arrested.

Toleikis appeared unrepresented in court and explained that he had been assaulted before running into the officers.

He said: “All I remember is me and a friend went to the club and had some drinks. Somehow a fight kicked off, I got assaulted and got knocked out.

“I had a cut to my eyebrow and to be honest I can’t remember anything that happened that night.”

For the offence, Toleikis was fined £40 and ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £16.