Lynn man Steven Harrowing captured this beautiful morning shot of a 'halo' effect around the town with his drone.

He said: " I just opened my curtains this morning and there was a deep orange sunrise with a bit of rain in the air."

According to earthsky.org: " Halos like this are often seen around the sun or moon and are caused by high, thin cirrus clouds drifting in the sky.

Tiny ice crystals in Earth's atmosphere create the halos, the crystals cause the visually pleasing light effect."

The ice then refracts and reflects the light of the sun or moon.

Lunar halos are often seen as signs that storms are nearby.