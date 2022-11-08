Census data for 2021 shows an increase in migrants living in West Norfolk over the past 10 years.

This matches national reports, with the number of people born outside of the UK living in England and Wales rising by a quarter since the last census in 2011.

It’s along with a 4.6% population increase in Lynn and the borough, which is lower than the national average.

King's Lynn's High Street

Data reveals that in the past 10 years, 12.4% of Lynn’s population in town, South Lynn and West Lynn are migrants, compared to 1.1% between 1991-2000.

The data also revealed that Hunstanton, Heacham and Downham are areas in West Norfolk with the oldest population, with the median age in Hunstanton being 61.

Census reports showed the highest rates of deprivation in West Norfolk being in Lynn with 39.2% of households in North Lynn saying they are deprived in one dimension, meaning a household is deprived in either employment, education, health and disability or housing.

In 2021, the population in West Norfolk has grown to 154,300 compared to around 147,500 in 2011.

Fairstead and Gaywood had the highest population density, with around 2,990 people per square kilometre.