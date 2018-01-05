What is your favourite thing about West Norfolk?

From Sunny Hunny’s iconic rock faces to centuries-old stately homes, Love West Norfolk is encouraging residents to share their favourite things about the borough.

Love West Norfolk, which officially launches today, aims to create pride and aspiration within the area and give people a voice on what they believe makes it special.

Through Love West Norfolk, people will be able to share their views on what they find special about the area via social media and events.

Social media users have already been expressing their thoughts on the campaign.

In response to Tuesday Lynn News’ front page, Ed Colman said on Twitter: “Loving the front page of today’s Lynn News celebrating everything great about West Norfolk.”

Another social media users, Hayley Culham said: “Excellent to see Love West Norfolk on the front page of the Lynn News. We should be proud and celebrate out town.”

It is being headed up by key community leaders, including the leader of West Norfolk Council, and the chief executives of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Among other organisations supporting the campaign are College of West Anglia, Freebridge Community Housing, Community Action Norfolk, the Clinical Commissioning Group and Norfolk County Council.

Companies will also be getting involved and will be running consultation and engagement activities for employees and customers to share what they think sets West Norfolk apart.

Some Twitter users have been offering suggestions on how organisers could further promote the scheme.

A user said on Twitter: “My mum came up with the idea of having the logo produced as car stickers. Is this something you’ve thought about doing?”

To share what you love about West Norfolk, follow the campaign on social media channels on @LoveWestNorfolk on Twitter and Facebook, and love_west_norfolk on Instagram.

Across these channels, people will be able to share their views on what they love about West Norfolk. People are also encouraged to share their images of West Norfolk. The hashtag to use is #lovewestnorfolk