The future of West Norfolk's only Marks and Spencer store in Lynn is unknown as the company has today announced a fall in sales and profits.

The company has said that its pre-tax profits were down by almost ten per cent in the year up to March 31, at £523.2 million.

In total the retailer has 1,043 stores, and at present it is in the process of carrying out multiple shop closures. Last May, M&S said it would close more than 100 clothing and home stores by 2022, of which 85 are still open.

In the last financial year, M&S closed 35 stores and opened 48. From now and leading up to 2024, it expects to close another 85 and open 20.

In the latest results, the company said it also plans to close 25 smaller, low volume, high-cost food stores and open 75 new and larger food outlets.

Marks and Spencer's Norfolk Street entrance. (10908972)

The fate of the Lynn store on the corner of the High Street and Norfolk Street is still unclear as no indication has been given as to which are the next 85 stores to close.