Lynn residents were kept awake by a “strange siren noise” on Tuesday night and into the early hours of yesterday morning.

People living at Nar Valley Park, London Road, Saddlebow Road and Hardwick Road were among those who heard the noise which is said to have lasted for hours.

The police and Lynn-based paper manufacturing company Palm Paper have both said they are unaware of what the mystery sound could have been.

The sound was first reported to the Lynn News by Paul Watson who said: “Strange warbling siren sound in Lynn last night. Started around 10pm and went on until around 4am at least.

“I’ve no idea what it was but heard it from the Travelodge. No-one seems to know what it was.”

Responding to a social media post by the Lynn News, residents were quick to comment on the sound.

Becky Yaxley said: “I heard it at 4am. I thought it was a car alarm initially, but it was too constant-sounded more like a building alarm or something.

“It was annoying as anything!”

Sarah Parsons added: “I work at KLIC and when I came out at 8pm, I heard an alarm noise. I thought it might have been a building nearby.”

Kim Cowell said: “I’m off London Road and I heard it all night.”

Laura Addis suggested the noise could have come from the Saddlebow Industrial Estate.

She said: "I hear it most mornings about 4.30am; I thought it was an alarm from Palm Paper or somewhere down that way?!"

Shirl Reynolds also suggested the sound could have come from Palm Paper.

She said: "I'm on Saddlebow Road and hear it often, it's similar to a lorry reversing, but constant. I thought it was Palm Paper but sound travels - so no idea where it's from really."

A spokeswoman for Palm Paper said: "I have just spoken to the operations manager and as far as we are aware, there was no alarm set off recently.

"It's just been our usual sounds of the past 10 years and not anything out of the ordinary."

Louise Collins, who lives in South Lynn, said the sound was a regular occurrence.

However Karen Christou said she drove through South Lynn around 10pm on Tuesday and "did not hear a thing".

Community Engagement Officer for Lynn, Lee Anderton, also said he was not aware of the sound.

“No-one has mentioned it to me and it was not discussed in our morning conference,” he said.

He said he would be looking into the issue.

West Norfolk Council have been contacted and we are awaiting a response from them.

One post on social media took a more light-hearted approach to the subject.

Ray Clement joked: "Honestly you lot are horrible. The very first night I start practicing my bagpipes and this is the appreciation I get!!"