You could have your say on a “priority area” in Lynn town centre which could potentially be rejuvenated.

West Norfolk Council want the public’s opinion on Baxters Plain, an area located opposite Lynn’s old Argos and in front of the former Post Office Building.

Initial ideas have been drawn together by BDP, who recently designed the Southgates scheme which successfully secured £24m of government funding.

Baxters Plain in Lynn

Ideas so far are looking at renovating the area in the town centre and linking Baxters Plain to the town’s history.

The consultation starts on July 26 with drop-in sessions between 11am and 3pm at The Place, New Conduit Street, and within the Vancouver Quarter.

Rough plans so far aim to reduce “unnecessary signage” and “street clutter” as well as provide opportunities for small events and temporary art installations.

A public consultation has been launched

Oliver Judges, West Norfolk Council’s executive director for place, said: “The site has been identified as a priority area, and plans are being drawn up so that if opportunities to bid for funding arise, the scheme will be ready to go.

“The Government seems to prefer schemes to be ready to go so we want to be sure we are best placed to secure any funding that becomes available.

“Further development of the proposals will take place to incorporate responses to the consultation, and we are looking forward to hearing people’s suggestions for use of the spaces within Baxter’s Plain.”